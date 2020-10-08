Shots fired in Monroe County

EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. — Police are investigating reports of gunfire in the Poconos.
Stroud area regional police blocked off part of west broad street in east Stroudsburg Monday morning.
Neighbors say they heard at least six shots fired around 5:30 a.m.
One neighbor we spoke to said he saw two people in his driveway, and they took off on foot.
A home was hit with bullets. The homeowner noticed the broken window and shell casings outside and called police.
There is no word from police on what led to the gunfire.