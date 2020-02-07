Gun sales surge amid current conditions in state, country

Guns sales have been on the rise across the country and the same is true here in Pennsylvania.

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — The display cases are cleared out and the walls are bare at Pocono Mountain Firearms in Scotrun and it's all because many people want guns.

"It's always the same thing. It's because of the state of the world, because now I think I need something to protect myself, now I think I need something for my house, now I'm afraid for my family. I'm afraid of myself," said Michael Conforti, manager of Pocono Mountain Firearms.

Ever since the coronavirus hit, gun sales have spiked, according to Conforti.

It's tough for him to keep count.

"It's been hundreds, hundreds because we have to submit certain paperwork over to the Pennsylvania State Police, so I get a count of the number of what are called dispositions that are done, every time I do this report," said Conforti.

State police were able to confirm that for June 2020, 114,509 total background checks on purchases and transfers of firearms were completed for the entire Commonwealth.

That's nearly double the amount for the same month last year.

The coronavirus isn't the only reason for a rise in gun sales.

Conforti said people are scared because of the protests going on locally and they want something to defend themselves.

"Nobody's at work, people are depressed, they're scared, they're angry. They don't know how they're going to feed their families, they're worried about being robbed and looted Now," said Conforti." So what do they do? Now they want to exercise their 2nd amendment right."