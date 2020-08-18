Group walks out on tab at Arlington Diner

A group of ten young adults walked out on a restaurant tab that cost more than $150.

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — The Arlington Diner near Stroudsburg is a popular place in the Poconos.

Even so, owner George Halas says running a business in a pandemic isn't easy.

"It's difficult times as we all know in the restaurant industry, running at 25-percent and having some outdoor seating, you know. You try to max that capacity as much as you can and direct traffic as much as you can," said George Halas, Arlington Diner.

Halas spoke to Newswatch 16 the day after a group of ten young adults asked to be seated outdoors.

After they ate, instead of paying their bill, they took off, leaving the tab of more than $150 unpaid.

Halas says they took off in a vehicle with Maryland tags.

"There are so many people from all walks of life that come into this diner and support us on a regular basis and that is what I focus on. Those people were from out of the area and they can stay out of the area as far as I'm concerned. I don't wish them any harm but at the same time, they didn't do a favor to us by doing what they did," said Halas.

Customers think this whole situation is sad and they really want people to be nicer to one another, especially during this time.

"I mean restaurants are hurting anyway and I mean to do that and it's usually the out of towners," said Joy Eikenberry, Stroud Township.