Groom in Monroe County court for indecent assault trial

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — The trial for a man accused of forcing himself on a member of his wedding party got underway Monday morning in Monroe County.
Daniel Carney and his wife were in court for the start of court proceedings.
Investigators say Carney sexually assaulted his wife's bridesmaid at the Shawnee Inn Resort in 2019.
According to court papers, members of the wedding party spend the day drinking. The alleged victim said she blacked out and woke to find herself in the men's locker room with Carney fondling her. Police say the assault stopped when the bride came into the locker room, which led to a physical fight between the bride and groom.
During opening statements, the defense claimed the sexual encounter was consensual.
Carney faces charges of aggravated indecent assault without consent.
