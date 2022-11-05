Groom accused of sex assault two days before wedding testifies in Monroe County

Daniel Carney is accused of sexually assaulting his wife's bridesmaid just days before his wedding in 2019.

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — The groom accused of sexually assaulting his wife's bridesmaid two days before his wedding took the witness stand in his own defense on Wednesday.

Daniel Carney is accused of sexually assaulting his wife's bridesmaid just days before his wedding at the Shawnee Inn Resort in 2019. He's facing charges of attempted rape and attempted sexual assault.

On the stand, Carney testified that the alleged victim followed him into the men's locker room after a day of rafting. He said that she was conscious and that the encounter was consensual.

He says the bridesmaid found him in the shower. That's when they started kissing, and he says that she initiated a sexual act, and he responded.

Carney testified that they never had sex but admitted that he sent her a text asking her to take Plan B, an emergency contraceptive, because his soon-to-be wife told him to.

Carney's wife also testified in her husband's defense. She testified that the alleged victim was conscious when she found her and Carney in the shower together and suggested that the bridesmaid knew what she was doing.

The prosecution argues that the wife was not there for the entire encounter and can't know fully what happened.

Two groomsmen and Carney's sister-in-law also testified for the defense.

Closing arguments are expected on Thursday.

Carney remains free on bail.