Grocery store managers talk turkey as Thanksgiving nears

Grocery stores are busy with people buying all kinds of fixings for thanksgiving. But this year, store managers are noticing some changes because of the pandemic.

EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. — It's that time of year again — turkey, stuffing, cranberry sauce, and more are filling grocery carts at the Giant supermarket in East Stroudsburg.

"I am picking up some things, and I remembered that I need and should get my free turkey," said Linda Motts.

Managers at Giant say that while many people are still buying big turkeys, there are plenty of others opting for smaller versions due to the pandemic.

"People, because they are not having bigger gatherings, they are now buying things like Cornish hens, smaller turkey breast for personal dinners. We see a lot more of that instead of bigger turkeys and stuff," said Kimberly Cummings, a Giant manager.

This year, a lot of customers are opting to have their Thanksgiving grocery shopping done for them. They don't even have to come into the store. It's all delivered right to their car.

"It's a good service. We provide a lot to the customers and have been picking up. We've been very busy. Especially for those who can't come in and shop, we do that for them," said Tara Jennings with Giant Direct.

Jack Stenlake from Bangor had two carts full of groceries for Thanksgiving. He is having a traditional dinner with family.

"We are going to have family, and we will practice safety. We are going to wear masks, and it's just strictly family. We are very careful, very careful about this."