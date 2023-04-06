x
Monroe County

Greek food festival held in East Stroudsburg

The festival at Holy Cross Greek Orthodox Church is a way to fundraise and share Greek types of food.

EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. — A Greek food festival was held at Holy Cross Greek Orthodox Church in Monroe County.

It's a way to fundraise for the church and share Greek culture and all types of food.

"We're a small parish, I mean, we're less than a hundred families that are here, so just getting the word out, one, you see people you haven't seen in a while, and two, you have a lot of community members who go in and say oh I didn't know about this church," said Izzy Skarils, Festival Chairman.

