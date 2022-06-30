Great Wolf Lodge announces phase two of expansion

It includes increasing the indoor water park by 40,000 square feet with two new slides, adding a new restaurant, and a 200-room tower.

TANNERSVILLE, Pa. — The Sharpe family from Rochester has been visiting Great Wolf Lodge near Tannersville for the past 12 years.

"We feel like family. You know, like we got the vacation but never feels like leaving home because everybody, just everybody here, is wonderful," Lori Sharpe said.

The family's been around for many changes at the resort throughout the years, but they are most excited about the upcoming one.

Officials with Great Wolf Lodge unveiled the next phase of a big expansion project. It includes increasing the indoor water park by 40,000 square feet with two new slides, a new restaurant, and a 200-room tower.

"This probably has been a few years in the making, from pencil to what's happening. It's super exciting because we are literally touching every single part of our physical plant from outside to inside," Bill Colavito, the general manager of Great Wolf Lodge Pocono Mountains, said.

The announcement comes on the heels of another expansion the lodge spoke about in March. Thirty villas will be added, hoping to bring more jobs and people to the resort.

"The guests really want to revisit us. They want to keep coming back year after year, and properties like Great Wolf Lodge attract generations. So you have generations of families that are revisiting us, and it's really a staple to our local economy," Chris Barrett, Pocono Mountains Visitors Bureau president and CEO, said.

"We're super excited and can't wait to see it all," Sharpe said.

The lodge expects the new expansions to add 300 full-time jobs. Officials hope to have all the work completed by next summer.