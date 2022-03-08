Grand jury investigating PSP shooting

Christian Hall was killed on an Interstate 80 overpass in Monroe County after authorities received reports of a distraught man with a gun.

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — In Monroe County, a federal grand jury will investigate a shooting death.

That's according to a tweet by civil rights attorney Ben Crump.

Crump represents the family of Christian Hall, who was shot and killed by state troopers in December of 2020.

In March of last year, the shooting of the 19-year-old was ruled justified.

But Hall's family says he was having a mental health emergency, and in March of this year, they filed a wrongful death lawsuit against state police and the Monroe County district attorney's office.