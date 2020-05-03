Governor talks to students about scholarship

An exciting new scholarship could open opportunities for higher education to thousands of prospective students.

EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. — More than a dozen people, some students, some faculty at East Stroudsburg University, joined Governor Tom Wolf in a discussion about a proposed scholarship opportunity.

It's designed to help students, like ESU junior Diamond Coleman, afford college.

"I think it's a great opportunity. I know a lot of us wouldn't be here if it weren't for scholarships," Coleman said. "I know we don't know a lot about the opportunities that we do have so this is a great opportunity."

It's called the Nellie Bly Scholarship. To be eligible, students must enroll fulltime in a Pennsylvania state school and qualify for a federal subsidized student loan. The proposed program would be funded annually by repurposing money from the horse racing development fund.

"College has gotten so expensive and so many students are graduating with tons of debt and it's really keeping them from the things that we as citizens need them to do in getting involved in the economy right away here in Pennsylvania," Gov. Wolf said.

Students must also commit to live in the state after graduation for the same number of years they received the scholarship. Otherwise, the scholarship money would need to be paid back.

Students at East Stroudsburg University are optimistic about this potential scholarship and are eager to see if it becomes a reality.

"I am very hopeful, I am very hopeful. I am glad that he took the time to sit down and talk to us because I know a lot of higher-ups don't really do that. They don't, I don't want to say care, but he showed interest in us and I think that is great. I do have high hopes," Coleman said.