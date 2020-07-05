Governor not in favor of Martz reopening rides to NYC, Philadelphia

The question came up at Wednesday's daily briefing from Harrisburg.

MOUNT POCONO, Pa. — Governor Tom Wolf said that he does not approve of Martz's decision to resume bus service to Philadelphia and New York starting next week.

The question came up at Wednesday's daily briefing from Harrisburg.

Newswatch 16 took a trip out to the Martz terminals in Monroe County to see how people living near them feel.

It was pretty much a ghost town at both the terminals, with only a Greyhound bus in the parking bays in both Mount Pocono and Delaware Water Gap.

It could be much busier next Monday as the bus company is planning to resume bus service to New York City and Philadelphia on May 11th.

The routes were suspended in late March due to COVID-19.

Now Martz says those lines will reopen but with strict safety guidelines in place to maintain social distancing in buses and at terminals.

Buses will be heavily cleaned several times a day.

The rides will only be for commuters who are essential workers and there will be a limited amount of riders.

And buses from the Poconos will only go to New York, buses from Scranton and Wilkes-Barre will only go to Philadelphia.

When asked about this decision by Newswatch 16 during the state’s daily briefing in Harrisburg, Governor Tom Wolf had a very blunt answer.

“Do you believe resuming this bus service now is a good idea?”

“From what you said, no I don't,” said Wolf.

In a response from Martz, it said Newswatch 16 didn't include its comprehensive plan when asking the governor.

That plan includes, "Six-foot physical distancing on all vehicles, mid-day disinfecting after every run, use of state-of-the-art technology in our cleaning process and air filtration system, paperless ticketing, availability of hand sanitizer, and required use of face masks on board all buses."

For people living in the Poconos, most said they just were not comfortable with Martz resuming service to New York City.

“We're trying to get it under control here and New York's trying to get it under control and if you bring it back, from someone coming into the city and coming back, I don't think it's wise,” said Tracy Luckman from Cresco.

Pamela Keyes from Pocono Pines isn't just upset with Martz's recent decision.

She thought the company took too long to suspend those lines.