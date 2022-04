Pocono Township police are on the hunt for the owners of a pair of goats.

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — Pocono Township police want to reduce the number of goats they have in custody by two.

Officers put up a post on Facebook on Sunday.

They found a pair of goats "hoofing" it along Bull Pine Road in East Stroudsburg.

If you know where the animals belong, give Pocono Township police a call at 570-992-9911.