"Gimme a Zimmie" now on tap

A business in Carbon County well known for its iced tea has teamed up with a brewery in Monroe County to make a one-of-a-kind drink.

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — If you find yourself in Carbon County, you're bound to see a Zimmerman's Dairy Iced Tea carton, and that's no joke. One sat front and center at a hardware store auction in Lehighton.

It's the go-to drink for people in this part of the state.

"Zimmies is definitely a staple down there," said Jessica Borger, Lehighton.

The catchphrase "Gimmie a Zimmie" can now be used in Monroe County. You can get a taste of a new kind of Zimmie on Main Street in Stroudsburg, just make sure you're over 21.

"It's a collaboration that we did with Zimmerman's Dairy Farm. It's a hard iced tea, and it's available only here at Downriver," said Steve Brancato, Downriver Brewing Co.

The hard iced tea properly dubbed "Gimmie a Zimmie" is fresh out of the tap.

Jessica Borger from Lehighton thinks it makes a great summer sip.

"It tastes like Zimmie's. I mean, exactly like Zimmie's almost, just a little stronger. You get the hint of alcohol in it," said Borger.

Steve Brancato owns the brewery. He says the collaboration has created a "buzz" with lots of people coming to try the hard tea that finishes with a lemony pop.

"I don't think I've ever seen so many people from Lehighton here at the same time. It's pretty cool to know they made the trip all the way down to Stroudsburg for this," said Brancato.

Alex Hoffman from Lehighton is the head brewer at Downriver. He spearheaded the collaboration with Zimmerman's Diary.

"We spoke briefly about what we were expecting it to taste like, letting them know, and they sent samples of their concentrate. Everything ended up turning out really well. I am actually really excited about this," said Hoffman.

"It's great to collaborate with like-minded individuals and step outside of our local area a little bit and go to the next county over. It's been really fun," said Brancato.

Brewers made about 100 gallons of this hard iced tea, and there are a few different ways you can drink it.

You can come right to the brewery and get yourself a glass. If you'd rather take it home, there are even more options—two different size growlers or a crowler.

Wondering if this hard tea will become a Monroe County staple, like the Carbon County iced tea that helped create it?

Brewers aren't ruling it out, but for now, "Gimmie a Zimmie" will be available while supplies last.