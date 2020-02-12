Getting vehicles ready for winter

Winter is on the way and it's a busy time for mechanics. Many drivers are starting to get their vehicles ready for snow.

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — Winter is on its way, and that realization has people coming to auto shops to have their vehicles winterized.

Demetrios-James Tsapatoris from East Stroudsburg doesn't wait around for snow.

"I'm getting my car fixed up, tires and a muffler," said Demetrios-James Tsapatoris, East Stroudsburg.

Ken Stiles is the owner of Honest Auto LLC near Stroudsburg. He says while he's busy all year round, winter is when business really picks up.

"This time of year is no starts, usually a dead battery, wiper blades that don't clean windshields, things like that. Tires, tires are very important this time of year to keep you sticking to the roads, so you don't slide all over the place. Those are the most common," said Stiles.

Mechanics tell Newswatch 16 winterizing your car is quick, easy, and in these parts, necessary.

"You want to make sure the battery is clean and everything is secure," said Stiles.

Stiles tells Newswatch 16, people can save a few dollars by winterizing their vehicle before the harshest weather takes hold.

"We do everything from oil changes to engines. Again, I cannot preach enough how preventative maintenance is so important. If we see something, we will alert the customer right away that it should be addressed, so it doesn't turn into a larger problem," said Stiles.

Mechanics say the best thing a driver can do is get a quick check on their vehicle. Call your local auto shop to see what services will work best for you.