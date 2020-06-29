Getting back to business in Monroe County

Businesses and communities continue to try and bounce back as strict coronavirus restrictions are lifted throughout the Keystone State.

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — Main Street in downtown Stroudsburg has been quiet over the last few months.

At the start of the coronavirus pandemic, Monroe County was hit hard.

Businesses there were forced to shut their doors or change operations back in March, but now the county is in the green phase of the states reopening plan and getting back to some kind of normalcy.

"I think it's a process that we are all going to have to go through together. How long it will remain this way I don't know, none of us know. I do think people are starting to realize it's safe to go out," said Barry Lynch, the owner of Yard of Ale.

Lynch is taking safety precautions inside and out.

"We've taken out every other table, we taped the floor space, there's an x on tables we aren't using. We are adhering to social distancing. Same at the bar stools, we are leaving the six-foot gap."

In neighboring East Stroudsburg, borough officials and business owners are getting a little creative on Crystal Street.

Business owners can apply for a permit to expand operations out to parking spots or "parklets" here on the main drag.

Borough Manager, Brian Bond, says "We are hoping this will bring more people to Crystal Street and give everyone some safe social distancing so they can enjoy retail shopping and restaurants."

Legacy Barber Shop got its permit and will be able to cut hair outdoors.

"Creating an outdoor seating, outdoor barbershop will allow for people who aren't ready to be in business, enclosed around others so it creates an opportunity for people to feel safe," said Juan Diego Saenz Juarez of Legacy Barber Shop.

The parklets can be used Wednesday through Sunday from 8 AM to 10:30 PM.