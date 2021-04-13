Generation Z less interested in COVID-19 vaccine

Whether they're required to get the vaccine or not, doctors say college students and young people in general should get the vaccine.

EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. — COVID-19 vaccines are now open to all Pennsylvania adults.

People 18 and older can get all three vaccines but only Pfizer's vaccine has been approved for teenagers who are 16 and 17.

Health care officials worry that some younger people are losing interest in getting the vaccine, specifically those known as Generation Z, born between 1997 and 2015.

"This is not the time to let down the guard. Getting the vaccination, honestly, in the big scheme of things, it's not a big deal compared to the illness itself. I get it. I used to be at an age where I thought nothing was going to happen to me and it would be someone else, but please, I make a plea as I did with my own daughter: get vaccinated, keep yourself safe and keep your family safe," said Dr. William Cors, the chief medical officer at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Pocono in East Stroudsburg.

Dr. Cors says the COVID-19 variant is more common in younger people and very contagious.

"This is a variant that is affecting people in their 20s and 30s. We've seen an increase in hospitalizations in the last week or two. It's not in the critical stage as it was a year ago, but we are seeing an increase, and in many instances, it's a younger age group now," said Dr. Cors.

Newswatch 16 came to East Stroudsburg University where there are plenty of young people. We asked if they would get the shot, and if so, when?

Avia Bibeau is a freshman. She's 19 years old and got her second shot on Tuesday.

"It's an opinion. Some people don't think it's effective and some people think it might hurt them," said Bibeau.

"Kids nowadays, I mean everyone is different. I just want life back the way it was, whatever will end this," said sophomore Jonathan Makar.

Griffith Shultz is a junior. He's 21 years old. He plans to get the shot but is holding off for now.

"I am going to wait a little bit just to see if there are any side effects, like long-term side effects that happen with people. I know there are things going on with certain shots like Johnson & Johnson. It's kind of what is keeping me wait for it. My parents are at risk so I have to be careful with that, but I definitely do plan on getting it sometime in the future," said Shultz.