Gearing up for NASCAR weekend at Pocono Raceway

It's the only chance to see a NASCAR event in Pennsylvania this season.

LONG POND, Pa. — Pocono Raceway was already crowded Friday morning. Campers started arriving on Thursday for the big weekend ahead.

"Nothing beats anything this business is seeing those fans pour through that gate pumped and ready to go," said marketing director Ricky Durst.

"You know, smiles on the faces of the kids, and the bachelor and bachelorette parties, the family groups, it's special. And it gives a real sense of meaning to why we do this," said Ben May.

And Ben May has been "doing this" for close to 20 years. He's now track president.

This is the first time since the 1980s that Pocono Raceway will not host two Cup Series events in the same season.

So, this is your one shot to see NASCAR in action in Pennsylvania.

"This is the time! Come this weekend, the sky is blue; bring your friends; kids 12 and under are free," May said.

The gates open at 2 p.m. Friday. Not long after, the place will be roaring with energy.

"It is basically like a circus. I mean, there is literally three rings of stuff going on all over the place," said spokesperson Diana Brennan. "You've got stuff for family and kids, there is a carnival, there are playgrounds, there's interactive displays or concerts. There's really something for everybody out here. It's way more than a race, that's for sure."

There are four races over the course of the weekend. The big one is on Sunday at 3 p.m. See the full schedule of events here.

Tickets are still available. And if this is your first time here, marketing director Ricky Durst has some advice.

"Soak it all in. Soak in a NASCAR race. I tell people all the time, it is a bucket list item you've got to check off."