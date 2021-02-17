Gas prices on the rise

National gas prices are on the rise, including here in Pennsylvania

DELAWARE WATER GAP, Pa. — At Sunoco Gas Station in Delaware Water Gap, the price of regular gas is $2.79 a gallon. Across the street at Gulf, it's $2.83.

The price of gas is on the rise nationwide and here in Pennsylvania.

"It's why I drive a little yellow Fiat. I have an Avalanche, but I let it sit in my driveway just because prices keep going up and up and everything else. I guess you would say, I don't know the economy, in general, is just kind of crappy right now," said Ken Baumgartner, Delaware Water Gap.

According to AAA, the current state average is $2.83.

The organization says that's about six cents higher than a week ago.

Sam Sharma owns the Sunoco Gas Station in Delaware Water Gap.

"Definitely, no one likes the increase in gas prices. This one, particularly this time, it's temporary. I was in contact with Sunoco headquarters, and it's because of what's going on with the icy conditions in the south, specifically in Texas, because everything comes from Texas. This is temporary. It will last for a week or so, maybe 10 days, but once everything goes normal that, after that, we will be OK," said Sharma.

Many people get frustrated when gas prices go up at any time, but it's especially difficult for those who have to commute to places like New Jersey and New York.

"I used to commute to and from the city, but gas and tolls, so I took a job that's a little closer. I still drive 80 miles a day, 40 miles each way, so it adds up," said Baumgartner.

Christopher Yosh from Stroudsburg is thankful he doesn't drive as much as he used to now that he's retired. He still worries that the number at the pump will go up.

"I think it's going to get higher, to be honest with you, but what are you going to do? Your hands are tied, and there's nothing we can actually do about it," said Yosh.