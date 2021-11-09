Long-time meat market sold, owner retires

Gary Oney has owned Gary's Meat Market near Stroudsburg for more than 50 years. He's now moving onto retirement and new owners are moving in.

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — Gary Oney has been cutting his way around all kinds of meats at Gary's Meat Market near Stroudsburg for decades, and don't even get us started on his famous ring bologna that he stuffs and smokes.

"They've been coming since they were over on Ann Street. I don't know. It's been forever," said Gary Fenical, Echo Lake.

But like all good things, Oney's time at the butcher block has come to an end. After more than five decades, he retired, sold the business, and is on the fast track to getting some much-needed rest and relaxation.

"This feels great, yes, yes. I've done this for 54 years," said Oney.

Mark Citera is the new meat man here. He and his family bought the business and officially took over this week.

"I've been doing this for a long time. My father had a shop when I was younger, and I came back into it. I've been in the business more than 37 years. This is something I have always wanted to do. It's my whole family. My sons are here, both my sons are here," said Citera.

The new owners tell us they are keeping many customer favorites in place, including the ring bologna and the heart-shaped steaks for Valentine's Day.

However, over the next few months, customers will notice a change to the shop's name to reflect the new family.

"I'm going to keep the name for six months because I just want everyone to know we aren't looking to change anything; we are just looking to add. I am ecstatic. I really am," said Citera.

"Oh, I wish him a lot of luck. He seems like he knows what he's doing, and he's been in the business for a while, so hopefully, he stays the same," said Joyce Fenical, Echo Lake.

As for Oney, he's got the same excitement and a retirement glow to him, too. While he's eager to spend more time with his family and new puppy, with the fitting name of Angus.

He will miss his customers, and all the years they supported his business.

"So many friends over this counter. I often said, this is my living room; this isn't my store. This is my living room, so it's been a pleasure, an absolute pleasure over the years. I've enjoyed it, I really enjoyed it," said Oney.