Game Commission warns not to touch young wildlife

The Game Commission says while young animals are often left alone, it doesn't mean they've been abandoned.

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — Each spring in the Poconos brings new wildlife, and while many of us may be out enjoying all the season has to offer, the Pennsylvania Game Commission says you may encounter some of these animals.

"Wildlife has been around for thousands and thousands of years. Nature relies on instinct; humans rely on emotions for a lot of things that we do. That's where a lot of the time the conflicts come into play here," said Gerald Kapral.

Gerald Kapral is the information and education supervisor for the northeast region of the Pennsylvania Game Commission. He says his office is getting lots of calls about what to do if you encounter a fawn or other young wildlife.

The answer, leave it alone.

"If you don't have a good clear understanding about how nature helps animals survive, then you know sometimes the human interference is basically a death sentence to a younger species of wildlife. So again, we discourage it at all costs," Kapral says.

"Most people, especially with the fawns, they look around they don't see the adult there so it must be abandoned, or the female must have gotten killed, and very rare is just the case," said Kapral.

But there are some instances where you should intervene.

"Anytime someone comes upon any species of wildlife that's sick, injured, or need assistance, two things: Don't handle or touch it, and call the Pennsylvania Game Commission. Our officers are trained on how to deal with situations like this," Kapral said.

The Game Commission says there are some wildlife rehab centers where sick or injured animals are taken to get better.

