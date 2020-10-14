Bear killed illegally in Monroe County

State game wardens believe the animal was killed sometime last weekend.

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — State game wardens are looking for the person who illegally killed a bear in Monroe County.

The Game Commission said the male bear, weighing approximately 325 pounds, was found near Sterling Road and State Game Lands 221 in Coolbaugh Township. They believe it was killed sometime between last Friday and Sunday.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Operation Game Thief hotline at 888-PGC-8001 or the Game Commission NE Region Office at 570-675-1143.

Reports can also be made online here. All information is kept confidential.