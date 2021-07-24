Fundraiser for MS research held in Monroe County

A fundraiser in the Poconos was all about providing support to those diagnosed with multiple sclerosis.
The community gathered at Tobyhanna State Park in Coolbaugh Township, near Mt. Pocono, Saturday morning for food, fun, and entertainment.
According to the National MS Society, MS is an immune-mediated disease in which the immune system mistakenly attacks the central nervous system.
"Multiple sclerosis is a disorder that affects a lot and impacts families because their loved ones are critically ill and suffer a lot. But more like, for example, my friend, our sister, is suffering from multiple sclerosis, and she has to be there for every second of the day. And the children's hospital is looking out for the kids, giving back researching. And that's important, the studying, what needs to be done and giving back to what needs to be given back to," said Shaun Cousins, event organizer.
All the proceeds from the event will be donated to Pocono Mountain Multiple Sclerosis and St. Jude.