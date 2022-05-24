Tips to save fuel ahead of Memorial Day weekend

The owner of Honest Auto in Stroud Township, shares a few tips on how to save, especially as many prepare for Memorial Day Weekend.

STROUD TOWNSHIP, PA — Traffic is moving on route 80 in Stroudsburg, but give it a couple of days. One of the busiest travel weekends of the year is coming up during some of the highest gas prices we've ever seen.

The last thing anybody wants to do is waste their gas.

At Honest Auto in Stroud Township, Owner and mechanic Ken Stiles shares a few tips on how to save, especially as many prepare for Memorial Day Weekend.

"The most important thing is to make sure that your vehicle is running at its most peak efficiently which would be, obviously make sure you know if you need a tune-up, make sure your tires are properly inflated, filters are clean things of that nature. Try to condense all your trips into one maybe larger trip instead of making multiple trips," said Stiles.

Stiles says regular service will prolong fuel economy and your car's performance.

"Typically speaking the lighter the vehicle the better the fuel mile is going to be. The more weight your carry the less efficient your car is going to be," Stiles said. "Same thing with the tires. if they're not properly inflated the car is going to work harder to get that vehicle moving./ this way you're getting the most per gallon."

Despite higher prices, people aren't slowing down. If anything many more are expected to be hitting the road this holiday weekend.

Triple-A predicts 39.2 million people will travel 50 miles or more from home this Memorial Day weekend. An increase of 8.3% compared to last year.

At the Gas n' Goods station in Sciota the price for regular read 4.99 a gallon.

"I don't know what to say about it. I know it's not good for the economy and a lot of people don't like it, but I mean something gotta break somewhere. I mean how much higher can we keep going," Stiles said.

By this weekend we could see even higher prices at the pump.

To find the lowest gas prices near you check out the WNEP Gas tracker.