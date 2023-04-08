Free Summer Science Camp in Monroe County

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — Newswatch 16 stopped by the Marie Zimmerman house in the Delaware Water Gap Recreation Area Friday to find organizers getting ready to teach kids how food gives us energy.

"For the first week, students learned about plants. This week, we're learning about ecology and how animals interact with their environment. Next week, we will be learning about water and hydrology, and then we will learn about geology and just how we leave an impact on our environment," said Anna Grismer, Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area Education Technician.