Free flu shots in Monroe County

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — A hospital in Monroe County held its first-ever drive-thru community flu vaccination clinic.

Lehigh Valley Hospital Pocono hosted the clinic at the Stroudsburg Middle School Saturday morning.

The vaccinations were free for adults and children older than six months.

People were able to drive up, roll up their sleeves, and get the shot without ever having to leave their cars.

Health officials say getting the flu shot is the best way to protect yourself during flu season.

"It is more now, now important than ever to get a flu vaccines so that our hospitals don't have a rush of people coming in with both the flu as well as Coronavirus," said Elizabeth Wise, President of Lehigh Valley Pocono Hospital.