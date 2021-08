Flames broke out just after 7 a.m. on Sunday.

Four people were taken to the hospital after flames tore through an apartment building in Monroe County.

Officials say a fire broke out on the first floor at a building along Smith Street in Smithfield Township, near East Stroudsburg, just after 7 a.m. on Sunday.

Crews say one person had to be rescued from the roof.

All four people who were taken to the hospital are expected to be okay.