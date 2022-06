A BMW and an Audi were among the cars stolen.

TOBYHANNA, Pa. — Police nabbed four people they believe are behind a string of burglaries and car thefts in the Poconos.

Investigators believe Shateek Burks, Jahlea Gary, and two teenagers are behind a slew of break-ins at businesses this spring in the Tobyhanna area.

Burks and Gary are behind bars tonight in Monroe County.

The teenagers have been charged through the juvenile system.