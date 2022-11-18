Former pastor sentenced after plea on attempted indecent assault

Fr. Gregory Loughney pleaded no contest to attempted indecent assault and attempted corruption of minors back in July.

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — A former pastor charged with child sex crimes in Monroe County will spend the next five years on probation.

He was arrested last fall in an internet sting operation where police say Loughney tried to meet with two teenage boys he met on the Tinder phone app at a mini-mart in Blakeslee.

Fr. Loughney had been a priest at most Holy Trinity Parish in Cresco.

According to a post on the Diocese of Scranton website, Loughney will not return to active ministry. He must also be on the state Megan's Law registry for 15 years.