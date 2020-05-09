Former paramedic in East Stroudsburg accused of stealing strong narcotics

Troopers say the paramedic was swiping Fentanyl and Morphine from lock boxes.

EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. — State Police in Stroudsburg are on the lookout for 31-year-old Thomas McGlynn of Lehman Township in Pike County.

Troopers say McGlynn was a paramedic at Bushkill Emergency Corps in East Stroudsburg. He quit when he was placed on suspension.

He is accused of stealing Fentanyl and Morphine from lock boxes in the supply room.

"It's absolutely horrible because he's a professional and these drugs have its purpose and its for patient care and the patients that really need it," Marlene Lala of East Stroudsburg said.

Troopers began their investigation in late June.

It showed suspicious activity in the emergency corps' access and inventory logs.

Authorities said surveillance video even caught McGlynn trying to swipe the strong narcotics on camera with no legal purpose.

"I'm actually pretty surprised because these are the people that who we rely on to take care of us," Diana Teleon of East Stroudsburg said.

Bushkill Emergency Corps couldn't talk to Newswatch 16 on camera because all of this is still under investigation by state police.

However, an official did say that all of this was caught within a matter of days because of the checks the emergency corps has in place.

"That's wonderful it must be that they're keeping inventory and doing what they need to do. So that really is encouraging," Lala said.

McGlynn was charged with theft and other drug related charges.

A warrant is still out for his arrest.