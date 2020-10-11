Former furniture store to become apartments

A former furniture store in East Stroudsburg is being transformed into new apartments.

EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. — There's a lot of construction happening on Washington Street in East Stroudsburg.

The former Rosen's Furniture building is getting a new look and new use.

20 new loft-style apartments are being built inside and retail space will also be available.

Developer, Marc Jackett says, "Larger units, they will range from 1,000 square feet to probably 1,500. It's a mix of one and two-bedroom units. They will all be of today's standard. Nicer kitchens, things like that."

Jackett lives here in Monroe County. This is one of many projects he has going on in East Stroudsburg.

"We've put quite a bit of investment into the East Stroudsburg area, Crystal Street and Courtland Street. I mean just seeing it vacant and vagrancy and stuff like that on the property. It's such a large space that I think, we really need to repurpose it. Doing some commercial things in town it will be better to bring more people to the downtown. Not only to live here but go out on the town as well," said Jackett.

The building has been empty since 2011. People who live in the area tell Newswatch 16, they are happy to see something go in it.

"Yeah, it will be nice especially for young people, people with families if they need a place. Older people as well," said Diane Wilson of Stroudsburg.

Jackett doesn't have any estimated rent prices yet. That will be determined after building costs and other totals are assessed.