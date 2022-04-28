Foresters warn of brush fire danger

The National Weather Service has issued watches and warnings for parts of our area. Crunchy leaves and a dry, windy day make the perfect breeding grounds for fires.

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — Spring in northeastern and central Pennsylvania is anything but predictable, and it's no exception when it comes to brush fires.

Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) officials say northeastern Pennsylvania is at high risk for fires over the next couple of days.

"It's really windy today. We have 20 mph winds, up to 40 mph gusts. The humidity is really low. The temperature today is low, but the sunshine is out, so our fuels are really dry, so it's a bad day for fires," said Tim Carr, a forester with DCNR.

Carr says we're under a red flag warning, meaning fire weather conditions are either happening or can take place.

"Fire seasons in Pennsylvania are in the spring and in the fall, typically, and that's when there are no leaves on the trees, yet the sun has warmed up. The days are longer, and it's warmed up. The leaves on the forest floor have made them really dry."

This time of year, during April and May, is one of the worst times for brush fires. DCNR officials say there are certain things you can do to prevent them from happening.

"People shouldn't be burning their garbage. They shouldn't be burning brush. They should not be lighting fires outside. Fires can get away very quickly and out of control and on a day like today, they can grow to a really large size."

DCNR officials say wildfire season ends here in mid-May when the leaves start to bloom on trees.