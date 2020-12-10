Food bank for pets set to open near Stroudsburg

A food pantry dedicated to pets is getting ready to open in the Poconos. Furry Friends Food Bank near Stroudsburg will open this Saturday.

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — Many families in the Poconos rely on food pantries.

But now, a woman from Monroe County is making sure people have a place to get food for their pets, too.

Furry Friends Food Bank is set to open this weekend along Route 209 in Stroud Township.

"If we can help people feed their pets, we are essentially helping them keep their animals in their house," said Felicia Katz, president of Furry Friends Food Bank.

The nonprofit is stocking up on dog and cat food.

Katz has spent years volunteering at local animal shelters and decided it was her turn to do something nice for those in need.

"I've seen a lot of animals being surrendered because people can't afford to keep their pets. We want to help people out and make sure that they are at least able to feed them and take care of them," said Katz.

One room at the food bank that needs a little extra love is the cat room.

Volunteers are looking for as many bags as they can get ahead of this weekend.

There are a few ways you can donate to the pantry. You can drop off items at the pantry, any Shirley Katz Insurance offices, or local businesses.

Pocono Bed and Biscuits Dog Hotel on Ann Street in Stroudsburg is one of a few places where donation bins are set up.

"Stroudsburg is a great community, and it really just helps out anyone who can't afford it. We have food banks for human people, why not for the dogs and cats," said Nancy Guardo, Pocono Bed and Biscuits Dog Hotel.

If you need assistance, you'll be asked to fill out an application.