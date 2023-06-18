Food truck festival helps children's charity

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — A festival in Monroe County helped to raise money for a children's charity.
This was the third year for the Food Truck and Vendor Festival at Mountain View Vineyard.
All the proceeds go to Angels and Dragonflies Children's Charity, which helps families provide essential items for children.
"People don't realize you have to pay the bills. And this helps us pay the bills and buy things that we need like diapers and wipes like I'm always out of," said Sherry Scott, CEO/Founder of Angels and Dragonflies Children's Charity. "So this helps us to better serve the community because it gets the things that we actually need versus things that we really don't."
There were more than 30 vendors and food trucks, plus live music and face painting, at the festival.
