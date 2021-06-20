Food truck and wine festival held in Monroe County

Money raised from the event will go to a children's charity.

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — There was a little something for everyone at a vineyard in Monroe County on Sunday afternoon.

Mountain View Vineyard hosted a Father's Day food truck and wine festival near Stroudsburg.

There were six food vendors and local artisans selling their goods.

Money raised at the event will benefit Angel and Dragonflies Children's Charity, which donates backpacks filled with necessities and toiletries to foster children.

"We're out here enjoying the weather, supporting the Angels and Dragonflies Children Charity, we ended up trying one of the food vendors out here, and it was really good," said Brian Jasmine of Stroudsburg.