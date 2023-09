The fire started at the business in Pocono Township before 11 a.m.

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — Flames damaged part of a business in Monroe County Thursday morning.

Crews were called to Nationwide Remarketing II, an auto recycling business in Pocono Township, just before 11 a.m.

Heavy smoke could be seen for miles.

Part of Route 611 was shut down while crews battled the flames.

There is no word on injuries or the cause.

Developing story; check back for updates.