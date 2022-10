The fire started just before midnight Sunday night in the place in Chestnuthill Township.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

EFFORT, Pa. — There's not much left of a home after a fire in Monroe County.

Flames broke out on Filbert Lane in Chestnuthill Township, near Effort, just before midnight Sunday night.

There is no word if anyone was hurt or what led to the fire.