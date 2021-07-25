x
Monroe County

Flames destroy businesses in Monroe County

Flames broke out around 5:30 a.m. on Sunday.
BLAKESLEE, Pa. — Fire destroyed a string of businesses after flames tore through a building in Monroe County.

Flames broke out at the building along Route 940 in Tobyhanna Township, Blakeslee, around 5:30 a.m.

Fire crews say when they arrived, the building was already completely engulfed.

Officials believe the building, which house an H&R Block, ReMax, and title and tag business is a total loss.

No one was hurt.

A state police fire marshal has been called in to determine a cause after the fire in Monroe County.