Flames destroy businesses in Monroe County

BLAKESLEE, Pa. — Fire destroyed a string of businesses after flames tore through a building in Monroe County.

Flames broke out at the building along Route 940 in Tobyhanna Township, Blakeslee, around 5:30 a.m.

Fire crews say when they arrived, the building was already completely engulfed.

Officials believe the building, which house an H&R Block, ReMax, and title and tag business is a total loss.

No one was hurt.