A garage along Route 940 in Tobyhanna Township caught fire Monday.

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — Fire damaged a business in Monroe County Monday morning.

Fire crews were called to Benedetto Enterprises on Route 940 in Tobyhanna Township after 11 a.m.

When firemen got there, flames were showing inside the auto repair garage.

The owner was inside when the fire started and made it out safely.

No one was hurt.

Fire officials have not said what caused the fire.