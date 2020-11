A mother and child were home at the time but both made it out safely.

EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. — A home in the Poconos was damaged by fire.

Fire officials say the flames broke out just after 10:30 p.m. at the place along Hillside Driver.

The fire chief says the porch of the home collapsed in the flames.