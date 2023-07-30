Families displaced after house fire in Monroe County

Flames broke out along Courtland Street in East Stroudsburg shortly after 12 p.m. Sunday.

EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. — Several families were displaced after a fire Sunday afternoon in Monroe County.

You can see the flames and heavy smoke coming from the apartment building on Courtland Street in East Stroudsburg.

The fire broke out just after noon causing severe damage to five apartments.

"All the flames are on the inside of the building, so you couldn't see it, but they were able to get people out just in the nick of time. The second that they came out the door, the smoke was smoldering, and the flames shot out the moment the minute that the firemen arrived," said Thomas Yau, neighbor.

"The total number of personnel, I'm not exactly sure, but we had mutual aid companies; we had Strausberg, Stroud Township, Coolbaugh Township Delaware Water Gap. I'm sure I'm missing something. Also, Shawnee, we all work well together as a whole and trhoughout Monroe County," said Chief Nate Black, Acme Hose Company No. 1.

The Red Cross is helping the five families that are displaced, and officials are still investigating the cause of the fire in Monroe County.