Five displaced after fire in Monroe County

Firefighters were able to rescue two people who crawled out onto the roof.

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — Five people were chased from their homes by fire in Monroe County.

Those flames broke out around 7:30 p.m. at a double block home on Ann Street in Stroudsburg.

The fire started on one side and started to spread to the other.

"When we arrived on scene we encountered a resident on the roof of the front of the building and one on the porch of the rear of the building and they were both extricated and turned over to EMS I believe without injuries," said Mehmet Barzev, Assistant Fire Chief.

One of the homes is badly damaged.

The Red Cross is helping all five people who live there with a place to stay.