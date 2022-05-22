Man fly fishing in Monroe County found dead

We're learning more about a man found dead in a creek Saturday afternoon.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — We're learning more about a death investigation involving a fisherman in Monroe County.

State police say an 81-year-old man was fly fishing in the area of Brodhead Creek near Stroudsburg Sunday afternoon when he fell into the water.

The man was swept downstream while the victim's friend called emergency services.

The victim was then found dead in the creek.

Police say they are still investigating the death but no foul play is suspected.