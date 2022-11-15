First snowfall of the season for folks in the Poconos

With the first snowfall of the season in northeastern and central Pennsylvania, many of us are seeing a few inches of snow while others got more of a wintry mix.

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — Some snow flurries quickly turned into snowflakes Tuesday evening, marking the first snowfall of the season in Mount Pocono.

Our Stormtracker 16 meteorologists expect the Mount Pocono area to get a couple of inches of snow mixed with some freezing rain.

For Rosemary Monahan from Tobyhanna, it's just that time of year.

"I have on my calendar actually in 2020; we got the first around this time," said Rosemary Monahan, Tobyhanna.

Monahan says she doesn't think the first snowfall came as any surprise.

"I think our weather guys at WNEP pretty much prepared us for what was coming," said Monahan.

Sarkis Tookmanian of Tobyhanna is used to this snowy weather and says that it's all about having the right equipment.

"It shouldn't be a surprise here to anybody on the mountain. Definitely get a good snowblower, get the ice melt stuff, do the stairs to the walkway, you know, so you don't slip," said Sarkis Tookmanian, Tobyhanna.

Luis Tardi of Mount Pocono is Pulling double duty. He started working construction early in the morning, then got in his plow truck once the flurries picked up.

"II don't like it, I hate, I hate the snow. I got to stay up one phone call that's it, just whatever it takes," said Luis Tardi, Mount Pocono.

Although not everyone we spoke with is jumping for joy because of the snowfall in Mount Pocono, they say they are well prepared for any more snow that might come this way.