First court appearance for suspected Idaho killer Bryan Kohberger

Kohberger stated he will voluntarily return to Idaho in his extradition hearing in Monroe County Court.

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — Bryan Kohberger, the man accused of killing four students from the University of Idaho, will leave Pennsylvania sometime in the next 10 days.

He showed up in person to a hearing at the Monroe County Courthouse, where he agreed to be taken back to Idaho.

"Arrangements currently are being made to deliver Kohberger back to Idaho where he can have continued due process and face these charges," said Maj. Christopher Paris, State Police Region III Commander.

In a news conference following Kohberger's extradition hearing, state police and the Monroe County District Attorney's office finally answered some questions relating to Kohberger's arrest this past Friday in Chestnuthill Township.

"There was ample probable cause for the issuance of the various warrants. I was surprised, really Monroe County, of all places. Um, it hits close to home it's a normal human reaction, I would think, under the circumstances," said 1st Assistant District Attorney Michael Mancuso, Monroe County.

State police said that they became involved in the investigation after they were contacted by the FBI, but they would not say exactly when they were contacted.

They obtained several warrants before arresting Kohberger in the early morning hours of Friday, December 30, at his home in the Indian Mountain Lake Estates development.

"One was for the person of Mr. Kohberger, collecting DNA, photographs, that sort of thing. One was for the white Elantra vehicle, which I understand has been seized and is being processed. And one was for the address, the residence itself, that he was living in," said Mancuso. "Mr. Kohberger was taken into custody without incident the scene was turned over to the FBI Evidence Response Team for processing."

State Police would not say exactly when they became involved in the case; the DA's office got involved sometime after that.

"My office's role was relatively recent. We weren't advised of the presence of the defendant in our county until a couple days before the apprehension of the defendant," added Mancuso.

It's not clear when Kohberger will be taken back to Idaho, who will take him, or how he will get there, but it will happen within the next 10 days.

Once Kohberger is back in Idaho, a judge there can unseal the probable cause affidavit, and more information will then made be available for police to discuss.