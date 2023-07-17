Pocono Mountain Carnival continues despite dwindling volunteers

For nearly 100 years, a volunteer fire department in the Poconos has put on the area's biggest carnival, all while trying to recruit new members.

MOUNT POCONO, Pa. — From lines of cars in the parking lot to the dozens waiting for tickets.

Monday night saw the beginning of the 97th Pocono Mountain Carnival.

"First of all, we have live bands every night free of charge, free parking, free admission," said Randy Altemose, the Pocono Mountain Carnival Committee Chairman. "We are here to raise money, obviously, but we aren't looking for a handout. We hope everybody comes out, has a good time, enjoys themselves."

Altemose says the oldest carnival in the Poconos is the biggest and only fundraiser for the Pocono Mountain Volunteer Fire Company.

Although the carnival has been going on for almost a century, like other departments across Pennsylvania, getting volunteer firefighters is an issue.

"We've been able to raise enough money through all those years through the carnival to pay for the vehicles themselves. I don't know how much longer we can do that," said Altemose.

A study by the University of Pittsburgh shows that in the 1970s, there were 300,000 volunteer firefighters across Pennsylvania. Flash forward to 2018, and that number is closer to 38,000.

Making staffing at events like the carnival harder and harder every year.

"That's absolutely phenomenal that you have the people up here that are willing to give their time to the community and to help people, said George Garnier.

"I think it takes a lot of work and dedication by not only the community but the fire company itself," said Joelette Garnier.

The couple have been enjoying the fire company's food and carnival rides for decades.

They hope that community members realize just how important its volunteer department is.

"These are your neighbors that are doing this for you to help you in a time of need or if you need anything," said George.

All the fun, food, and games are happening at the Pocono Mountain Volunteer Fire Company's carnival grounds.