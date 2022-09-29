Fire, selling of Camp Trexler among unfortunate events at Boy Scouts camp

Camp Trexler is being sold to help fund a multi-billion dollar settlement involving thousands of sex abuse claims.

JONAS, Pa. — What was once a tower and pavilion at Camp Trexler Scout Reservation in Polk Township is now barely standing, completely burned.

A fire destroyed several buildings near the lake.

"I'm the mother of an Eagle Scout. My son went to Trexler. My son went to Minsi, and you know, it's something near and dear to anybody who's ever been to Trexler. It's a magical piece of property," Louise Troutman said.

It's the latest in a series of unfortunate events for the camp.

Back in March, The Minsi Trails Council of the Boy Scouts of America announced the sale of the camp to help fund a multi-billion-dollar settlement involving thousands of sex abuse claims.

Lousie Troutman is the executive director of Pocono Heritage Land Trust. She's worried the land could be bought by a developer.

"It's a large piece of property. It's located in Polk Township, and Polk is a very rural community. There's a lot of farming that goes there, but there's a lot of developments that have small residential tracts of houses, and we would like to not see that happen here," Troutman said.

Camp Trexler is set to close after this summer and move all camping to Camp Minsi in Pocono Summit in 2024. Pocono Heritage Land Trust is one organization looking to save this property.

"We're trying to find a partner to work with," Troutman said. "We talk to quite a few organizations and individuals, some scout groups, and some other entities that own other camps. To try and find someone who is willing to run the camp but still willing to protect the property."

In a statement to Newswatch 16, Scout Executive & CEO Rick Christ says,

"The council is beginning to formulate a sale process and will be happy to have our agent contact any local organization interested in Trexler Scout Reservation at that time."

The cause of the fire is still unknown.

According to the Camp Trexler Facebook page, Fall Family Camp this weekend is not affected.