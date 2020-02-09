'An eyesore and a hazard'- Neighbors complain about old Penn Hills resort after latest fire

Residents say the property has been a problem since it was left abandoned years ago.

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — Charred rubble and debris are what remains after the latest fire ripped through the former Penn Hills Resort near Stroudsburg overnight.

Firefighters believe the flames started in the sports building around 9:30 p.m.

It took crews around four hours to put out the fire, and the day after, remains were still smoking on the property.

Neighbors who had to be rerouted because Routes 191 and 447 were shut down say this property is a nightmare.

"It's always been one of those urban exploration parks," said Lisa Oser of Canadensis. "Lots of trespassers, they recently put up the towing and enforced no parking signs, but like Memorial Day weekend I want to say probably, it was during COVID, there had to be 40, 50 cars up and down the road with people just in mass here so, it's always been a problem."

Residents tell Newswatch 16 something needs to be done about this property.

"They really need to do something about this," said Tim Laing of Canadensis. "Every day you come by here and see people climbing up on these buildings. I don't know what they're doing up there, whoever knows, but all it is is an eyesore and a hazard for people."

Locals have their own opinion on how the lot should be handled.

"I'd like to see it leveled, I mean what can people do with a blank lot? Nothing," Laing said.

"It would be great if someone turned it into a park or open space," Oser added.