The place in Monroe County caught fire Tuesday morning.

EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. — Smoke filled a three-story duplex in East Stroudsburg Tuesday morning.

The fire started after 10 a.m. in the place on North Courtland Street.

Fire officials say there was smoke in the home when they arrived but they were able to get it under control.

People were inside at the time. Fire officials said one woman had to jump out of a second-floor window, She is expected to be OK. Everyone else made it out safely.