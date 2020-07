A fire gutted Tony's Restaurant and Pizzeria on Crystal Street Monday morning.

EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. — Flames hit a restaurant in Monroe County Monday morning.

The chief says when crews showed up around 6 a.m., they found smoke filling Tony's Restaurant and Pizzeria in East Stroudsburg.

The place on Crystal Street was gutted.

A neighboring clothing store has some smoke damage.

No one was inside at the time.