The place on West Main Street near Stroudsburg caught fire Monday afternoon.

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — Fire ripped through a car dealership service center in Monroe County Monday afternoon.

It started around 3:30 p.m. in the Gray Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram facility on West Main Street in Stroud Township.

Crews were called from many fire departments across Monroe County.

A hotel next to the car dealership was evacuated.

There is no word on injuries or what sparked the fire.

Developing story; check back for updates.